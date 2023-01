FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are investigating after two cars were found submerged in a canal.

Crews responded to the scene in Fort Lauderdale near Powerline Road and West Mcnab Road.

According to deputies, a woman with some kind of search boat spotted the cars in the water.

Authorities believe the vehicles were not dumped there any time recently.

Investigators will now try to establish who dumped them and why.