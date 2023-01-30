Lauderhill apartment elevator remains broken, residents furious at property management

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Problems are persisting for residents of a Lauderhill apartment building that can’t seem to get its elevator fixed.

Patrick Holt came in from out of state to help his sister, Shauna Gibson, who lives on the third floor of the building.

Gibson is in a wheelchair because she is battling two Stage 4 cancers, and due to the elevator being broken, she can’t get in and out of her apartment.

“She’s concerned with us getting hurt, and she’s concerned with herself falling,” said Holt. “And it puts stress on her.”

On Monday, Local 10 News learned that stress really ramped up last July when the elevator failed a county inspection.

Complaints were filed in the weeks and months that followed because property managers were unresponsive.

Local 10 News also learned today the International Village Association’s elevator problems landed them before a county magistrate in 2021.

The fines from that situation totaled more than $13,000.

It’s Local 10 News’ understanding the county is still imposing daily fines.

There is still no current operation certificate for the building’s elevator.

Monday, Local 10 News’ Layron Livingston visited the property management’s office.

A woman behind the counter had no comment, and when asked if there was someone who could comment, she said no.

The City of Lauderhill doesn’t have jurisdiction over the elevators, Broward County does, but a spokesperson said hopefully this situation can be resolved for this resident’s sake, and the others in her building.

They said she can always call the fire department in an emergency and they will gladly get her out.

Sadly, when Livingston checked on her Monday, he found out she is currently in the hospital receiving treatment for her cancer.