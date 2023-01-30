Miami man accused of stealing personal info from dozens of gas station customers

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami man faces more than two dozen charges after deputies said he stole personal information from gas station customers in the Florida Keys, officials said Monday.

Da’Vhun Amaru Kinson, 22, is already jailed in Miami-Dade County on a number of unrelated charges.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt said deputies initially arrested Kinson on Nov. 12 on a grand theft charge after he used his cell phone to steal money via Cash App while working at a Tavernier gas station.

Linhardt said information from that investigation led deputies to find evidence in this case.

He said deputies learned through a search warrant that Kinson had “personal identification information for 54 victims on his cell phone including their credit card and driver’s license data.”

“Many of the cards were photographed at a separate Key Largo business. A co-conspirator was photographing the cards and providing that information to Kinson,” Linhardt said. “Several victims reported their cards were used shortly after they visited the business in Key Largo.”

A sheriff’s office news release doesn’t identify the business in question.

In Monroe County, Kinson faces 23 counts of fraudulent possession or use of an ID of another person, one count of trafficking in stolen credit cards, and five counts of fraudulent use of an ID of a victim more than 60 years old.

Miami-Dade jail records show Kinson was booked into the Metro West Detention Center on Nov. 28 on charges of fleeing and eluding a police officer, resisting arrest, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and carrying a concealed firearm.

Details on the Miami-Dade charges weren’t immediately available as of Monday evening.