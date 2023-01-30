Pedestrian hit, killed by dump truck in Little Havana

MIAMI – A dump truck driver hit and killed a pedestrian in a crash in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood late Monday morning, according to police.

The crash happened just before 11:20 a.m. at the intersection of Northwest 12th Avenue and Seventh Street.

The pedestrian, a woman whom police haven’t publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Police said the dump truck driver was turning and hit the woman. They said investigators are trying to determine who had the right of way.

Witnesses said woman was wearing a neck brace at the time of the crash, which may have led to her being unable to turn her head and see the oncoming truck.

“The truck definitely had the green light in my opinion, because it was green there and I caught it within 30 seconds,” a witness said.

People who work nearby said the intersection is particularly dangerous.

“People don’t respect the crosswalks, the little walkie-walkie stop guy, and people don’t expect it and this is what happens unfortunately,” a witness said.

The crash led to partial shutdowns of surrounding roadways.