Broward Sheriff: Bank robbery suspect dies after shootout with deputies in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Four deputies were involved in a fatal shooting after a chase on Monday morning in Pompano Beach, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said an armed bank robbery suspect died.

Dino Standjofski said he was in the kitchen of his apartment when he heard a loud car crash. He said several deputies arrived quickly after and ordered the driver to get out.

“He shot back. I don’t think he was giving up,” Standjofski said about the suspect.

Tony said the suspect had been involved in a robbery at a TD Bank branch in Oakland Park and an aviation unit and several deputies were involved in the pursuit.

The crash against a pole was at about 10:30 a.m., in the area of East Atlantic Boulevard and Northeast Fourth Avenue, according to BSO. The suspect appeared to have set the car on fire, according to deputies.

“After shooting him he fell back into the car and which was burning and our deputies went in there extracted him out of the car and actually tried to perform lifesaving techniques to get him to survive,” Tony said.

Four orange cones held down a yellow tarp that covered a body on Atlantic Boulevard. Marked and unmarked BSO vehicles were parked around it.

Tony said the four deputies who fired their weapons were on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement routinely investigates police shootings and the FBI deals with bank robberies.

