January marks thyroid month

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Dr. Ely’s Perez, an endocrinologist with Broward Health Physician Group, said the two most common thyroid diseases are hyperthyroidism, which is an overactive thyroid, and hypothyroidism, which is an underactive thyroid.

“And some of the symptoms vary. So for example, for hyperthyroidism everything is kind of sped up so you might feel more nervous, irritable, jittery or anxious. You might start losing weight despite normal exercise activity and normal appetite. You might also feel more sweaty or hot in general. In hypothyroidism, the symptoms are the opposite. With an underactive thyroid, things then to slow down,” she said.

Perez said both conditions can be managed with medication.

Another concern is thyroid nodules.

Though typically benign Perez said they can be a sign of cancer which is why it’s important to have a thyroid check during your annual physical exam.

And a new study revealed how exercise can prevent and treat many of the chronic diseases associated with aging.

Researchers examined muscle fibers from both means and mice to show how exercise affects gene expression and could actually return the fibers to a more youthful state.

The findings could open the door to the development of drugs to mimic these benefits in people who can’t exercise.