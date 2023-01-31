75º

Student faces battery charge after shoving Broward school therapist

Liane Morejon, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Police officers recently arrested a student for injuring a therapist at a Broward County public school that serves students with emotional behavioral disabilities.

The victim, a woman, was speaking to a behavioral technician about another student when Cornelius Sampson shoved her against a fence on Jan. 24, according to the arrest report.

Sampson is a 12th-grade student at Cross Creek School, at 1010 NW 31 Ave., in Pompano Beach, where the alleged battery happened.

Cornelius Sampson, 19, was arrested for battery on Jan. 24, police said. (BSO)

The victim believes Sampson, 19, mistakenly assumed that she was talking about him when she was talking about another student who had been involved in a crime, according to the report.

Sampson is facing a charge of battery on a public education employee, records show.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Luis Castro contributed to this report.

