Woman threatens to kill ex-boyfriend after stabbing him, crashing his car, police say

MIAMI – A 24-year-old woman appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Tuesday to face charges over alleged attacks and threats to her ex-boyfriend of seven years.

Dayani Prieto-Fernandez, who lives in Miami’s Little Havana and is also known as Priteo-Fernandez, turned herself in on Monday afternoon at the North Miami Police Department station to face charges over domestic violence incidents earlier this month and late last year in North Miami.

“Next time Ima make sure your dead,” Priteo-Fernandez wrote in a text message to the victim on Jan. 13, according to the arrest report.

Prieto-Fernandez allegedly stabbed the victim in the upper arm with a piece of broken glass on Oct. 30, according to the arrest report. She returned to his apartment on Jan. 13, slapped him in the face, and used a 2015 Jeep Wrangler to crash into his silver 2016 Hyundai Genesis, according to the report.

Dayani Prieto-Fernandez is facing domestic violence charges in Miami-Dade County, police said. (MDCR)

Prieto-Fernandez has a criminal record in Miami-Dade that includes arrests for weapons charges in 2022 and 2021, and an arrest for grand theft and uttering forged instruments in 2019. Prosecutors dropped the 2022 and 2019 cases and she received a reduced sentence for the 2021 case, records show.

Prieto-Fernandez is facing charges of aggravated battery for the Oct. 30 incident, and first-degree misdemeanor battery, and written threats to kill or do bodily injury for the Jan. 13 incident, court records show. Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Lody Jean is presiding over both criminal cases.

Court records show a judge ordered her on Tuesday to stay away from the victim. Prieto-Fernandez also has a pending paternity case in family court that was filed on Dec. 9, 2021, court records also show.