Man charges robbery victim for ride to Miami’s Pace Picnic Island, police say

MIAMI – A 29-year-old man appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Wednesday to face charges for crimes that he allegedly committed while on Pace Picnic Island in Biscayne Bay.

A man told police officers that Wanderlinder Reyes had offered him a ride to the island for $10, but Reyes refused to take him back to Miami’s shore and threatened to show him his “angry side,” according to the arrest report.

“I told you don’t tempt me,” Reyes said after snatching the man’s phone, according to the police report.

Reyes, who had an inflatable kayak, returned the phone to the man in front of the police officers who responded to Pace Picnic Island, according to the report.

Police officers detained Reyes and arrested him on Tuesday at Margaret Pace Park, records show. Prosecutors charged him on Wednesday with two felony charges of robbery by sudden snatching and tampering with a victim and a misdemeanor city ordinance violation related to his vessel.

