DeSantis announces budget’s $1.1B ‘family focused’ tax relief propoposal

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis was holding a news conference on Wednesday, in Tallahassee to explain the tax relief that is included in his Framework for Freedom budget.

DeSantis said his 2023-24 budget allocates $1.1 billion to a “family-focused” tax relief proposal, which includes parents’ essentials such as diapers, baby wipes, cribs, strollers, toddler’s clothing, and children’s toys and books.

The proposal has a one-year tax exemption for household items such as paper towels, toilet paper, and trash bags that cost less than $25 and over-the-counter pet medications and pet food.

“No tax permanently on gas stoves. They want your gas stove and we are not going to let that happen,” DeSantis said later adding, “It’s just the principle. You know, this is ridiculous.”

The proposed state’s “tax holiday” list includes the two-week Back to School time for the fall and the spring, a two-week Disaster Preparedness, one-week periods for Tools and Home, Freedom Week, and Energy Star Appliance.

It also includes $500 million for his new toll-relief program, which he said will provide 50% credits to drivers with SunPass who record 35 or more toll-road trips monthly.

DeSantis also said his plan is to have Disney pay its “fair share” of taxes and lose the “special status.”

DeSantis met with Chris Spencer, who serves as his director of policy and budget, at the Florida Capitol’s cabinet meeting room, according to the governor’s press office.

“We are not allowing any tuition increases,” DeSantis said about state universities and colleges.

The announcement comes after DeSantis announced a legislative plan to block the state’s colleges from having programs on Critical Race Theory, or CRT, which explores issues of systemic racism, and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, also known as DEI.

Earlier this month, the Florida Department of Education banned an African American studies’ Advanced Placement course.

“No funding and that will wither on the vine,” DeSantis said.

Watch the FacebookLive video

Related graphic from the governor’s office: