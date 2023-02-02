BSO: Motorcyclist killed in Deerfield Beach crash

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a crash that killed a 26-year-old motorcyclist in Deerfield Beach Wednesday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. at Northeast 48th Street and Northeast Third Avenue.

Detectives said a preliminary investigation revealed Edward Magalhaes was riding a 2018 Suzuki GSX-S750 motorcycle traveling westbound through an intersection.

At the same time, 42-year-old Romario Silva was in a 2005 Ford F150 pickup truck stationary in the eastbound turn lane at Northeast 48th Street, waiting to turn north onto Northeast Third Avenue, according to BSO.

According to BSO Public Information Officer Gerdy St. Louis, Magalhaes maneuvered the Suzuki around another vehicle that was mid-turn at the intersection and struck Silva’s stopped F-150.

A witness told deputies that the Magalhaes was traveling at a high rate of speed and that the westbound traffic signal changed to yellow when he entered the intersection.

BSO deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded.

Magalhaes was transported to Broward Health North and was later pronounced dead.

Authorities said the cause of crash is still being investigated.