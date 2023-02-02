Dog put down after being struck by hit-and-run driver

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. – A pet owner is seeking answers after his dog was struck by a hit-and-run driver in the middle of the road in Boynton Beach on Tuesday.

Frank Dalesio rushed his dog to the animal hospital.

Although he was expected to survive, doctors said he wouldn’t be able to walk again so Dalesio decided to put his dog down.

He is now asking the community to help him find the driver responsible.

“I just wish that somebody would come forward, whether it’s a witness or the person who did it,” he said. “I just want someone to show some compassion.”

Anyone with information is urged to call the Boynton Beach Police Department.