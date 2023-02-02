Feds: Miami woman paid for Bentley, cosmetic work with fraudulent COVID loans

MIAMI – A Miami woman appeared in federal court Thursday, facing 10 charges after prosecutors accused her of financing a “lavish lifestyle” with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of fraudulently-obtained COVID-19 relief loans.

While federal prosecutors said some of Daniela Rendon’s ill-gotten gains allowed her to a rent a “luxury” Biscayne Bay apartment, she could eventually spend up to two decades living rent-free, but in less swanky digs: federal prison.

Homeland Security Investigations agents determined Rendon also used the money to lease a 2021 Bentley Bentayga, pay for cosmetic dermatology procedures and refinish her designer shoes, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Federal prosecutors allege the 31-year-old got approximately $381,000 worth of Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Relief Program funds.

Prosecutors accuse her of submitting fraudulent applications, falsifying her revenue and payroll and submitting fraudulent IRS tax forms.

Prosecutors said she “enrolled with a payroll processor to issue fraudulent payroll checks to herself, family members and friends.”

Authorities charged Rendon with seven counts of wire fraud, two counts of money laundering and one count of aggravated identity theft.

A mugshot wasn’t available as of Thursday evening.