Ferrari gets stuck in elevator shaft at luxury car dealership

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A Ferrari was left hanging in an elevator shaft earlier this week after a car elevator malfunctioned at a Palm Beach County dealership.

The incident occurred Tuesday night.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews had to cut power to the place as they worked to stop a fuel leak, officials said.

A towing company helped pull the car from the shaft. It took about four hours, a 45-foot boom and multiple 50,000-pound winches, but they were able to safely get it out.

No one was hurt.