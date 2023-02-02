FHP: Driver dies in Palmetto Expressway crash after another driver loses control of vehicle

Sky 10 over fatal crash on Palmetto Expressway on the morning of Feb. 2, 2023.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday morning on the Palmetto Expressway.

The crash occurred on the highway between Southwest Eighth Street and Coral Way.

According to FHP Lt. Alex Camacho, a woman who was driving a green Honda SUV was heading south on the Palmetto Expressway when she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into the left concrete barrier wall.

He said the SUV was then re-directed and swerved right, before cutting across all travel lanes and crashing into the right concrete barrier wall.

According to Camacho, the driver of a white Volkswagen sedan slowed down to assist the woman, but a GMC SUV also traveling in the right lane collided into the Volkswagen.

The driver of the GMC, identified only as an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Honda was transported to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in critical condition and the driver of the Volkswagen, identified only as an adult male, was transported to a nearby hospital. His condition was not immediately known by authorities.

As of 9 a.m., only two travel lanes were flowing.