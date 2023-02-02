Man arrested after beating girlfriend, ripping hair out of her head in North Miami Beach, police say

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A man was arrested Wednesday after beating his girlfriend and ripping hair out of her head in North Miami Beach, police say.

Mcgraw Dige Moricin, 37, faces charges of domestic felony battery, tampering with a witness and strong-arm robbery.

According to the arrest report, officers received a call regarding a man beating a woman near the 1000 block of Northeast 160th Street.

Upon arrival, police said they found the victim crying on the floor of a home and were advised that Moricin had beaten her.

Police said they observed a large contusion to the victim’s forehead, as well as some swelling around her eyes and cheeks on both sides of her face.

Authorities said the victim advised police that some of her hair had been pulled out during the attack, and officers observed a patch of hair that had been removed from the back area of her head.

According to police, the victim was complaining of severe head pain and crying.

Investigators said the victim told police that Moricin and her got into an argument due to him being jealous and accusing her of talking to another man while they were in her vehicle coming from having dinner at a restaurant in Aventura.

According to the arrest report, the victim stated during the argument that she attempted to contact emergency services, but the defendant snatched the phone out of her hand.

As the woman exited the vehicle, Moricin proceeded to chase her and then pushed her to the ground, according to the report.

Police said while the woman was on the ground, the defendant struck her “multiple times.”

Authorities said a nearby neighbor heard the screaming outside and decided to contact police.

Police said Moricin then fled in the woman’s vehicle and kept her cellphone.

The victim was transported to Jackson North Medical Center’s Emergency Room for her injuries.

The woman told police that she had been in a relationship with Moricin for the past six years.

Police said family members of the victim told them that the couple has had previous encounters of domestic violence issues.

Moricin was taken into custody and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.