South Florida Lyft driver, 74, goes missing after picking up riders

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – Authorities are looking for a South Florida Lyft driver who hasn’t been heard from since he picked up riders on Monday, according to family members.

Palm Beach Gardens police are looking for 74-year-old Gary Levin. They say his vehicle, a red Kia Stinger with license plate 81ABTY, was last detected in Gainesville on Wednesday.

Family members tell West Palm Beach ABC affiliate WPBF the circumstances don’t “add up.”

They said Levin’s car had been previously detected in Miami, Okeechobee County and Sumter County.

“I can’t imagine him going and picking someone up in Miami and then going to Okeechobee? Like that would be, you know, he would let his girlfriend know. They had dinner plans on Monday night, and he never came home. He would let her know, ‘Hey, I’m driving from Palm Beach Gardens to Miami and then to Okeechobee,’” Lindsay DiBetta, Levin’s daughter, told WPBF.

DiBetta said she suspects someone took her father’s car.

A Lyft spokesperson told WPBF that the company’s thoughts were with Levin’s family and that the company will assist law enforcement with any investigation.

Police said Levin, described as 5-foot-7 and 170 pounds, made no threats to himself and has no known medical conditions.

Anyone with information is asked to call Palm Beach Gardens police at 561-799-4445.