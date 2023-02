29 Cuban migrants apprehended in Florida Keys

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – U.S. Border Patrol agents apprehended more than two dozen Cuban migrants who arrived in the Florida Keys on Friday morning, authorities confirmed.

According to Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar, agents detained 29 Cuban migrants after an extensive search.

The group is expected to be repatriated to Cuba.

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted 5,557 Cubans migrants at sea compared to:

6,182 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2022

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016