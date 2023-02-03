Broward Schools set to pick Teacher of the Year

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Friday night will be a very big night for Broward County Public Schools.

The district will pick its Teacher of the Year.

The finalists are: Dr. Danielle Bradley from Coral Glades High School, Otto Rodriguez from South Broward High School, Haley Shurack from Tropical Elementary School, Lashaundra Williams from Hallandale High School and Jennifer Wilson from Tequesta Trace Middle School.

The district says the Teacher of the Year program “honors outstanding classroom teachers who inspire students of all backgrounds and abilities to excel. Through their contributions, we have made significant progress in student achievement.”

You can watch the award ceremony here at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Earlier this week, Miami-Dade County Public Schools named Don Clerveaux its Teacher of the Year. Clerveaux is a fifth-grade teacher at Phyllis Ruth Miller Elementary School.

As a science teacher, Clerveaux motivates fellow teachers to become certified to take their students to the Everglades.