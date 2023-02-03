BSO: Pedestrian dies weeks after being struck by vehicle in Wilton Manors

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating after a pedestrian died this week, weeks after she was struck by a vehicle in Wilton Manors last month.

According to BSO spokeswoman Miranda Grossman, officers with the Wilton Manors Police Department responded to a crash around 7:15 a.m. Jan.10 in the 100 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard.

Grossman said the pedestrian, Annie St. Gerard, 50, was transported to Broward Health Medical Center after the crash.

Authorities said Gerard died on Tuesday as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash.

According to Grossman, based on the information obtained and with assistance from the Wilton Manors Police Department, BSO investigators determined that St. Gerard was attempting to cross North Andrews Avenue in the middle of the block.

Detectives said a 2009 Nissan Altima driven by Tiffany Mills, 38, was traveling eastbound on West Oakland Park Boulevard when she struck St. Gerard with the front passenger side of her vehicle, causing St. Gerard to travel across the hood, strike the windshield and tumble onto the roadway.

Investigators said Mills remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Detectives say excessive speed is not considered to be a contributing factor to the crash.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.