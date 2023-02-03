Elderly man fatally struck by car outside Century Village in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A 74-year-old man was fatally struck by a car Friday morning at the main entrance to Century Village in Pembroke Pines, authorities confirmed.

The crash was reported just before 6:30 a.m.

According to Pembroke Pines police, the victim was walking north along Northwest 136th Avenue in the roadway when he was struck by a car being driven by Flor De Maria Tamayo, 61, who was heading to work.

Police said Tamayo didn’t see the victim, but immediately turned around and went back to the scene after the crash.

The victim, whose identity has not yet been released, was transported to a local hospital where he died.

“Our on-scene investigation has revealed that there are no suspicious circumstances, foul play, ill intent, or that the driver was under the influence of either alcohol or narcotics,” the police department said in a news release. “This traffic crash was a tragic accident.”

Authorities said the victim’s name is being withheld as they work to notify his next-of-kin.

Although described as a “tragic accident,” the investigation into the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has more information is asked to call the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.