Kitchen reopens at Sunrise ALF after rodents filmed crawling around

SUNRISE, Fla. – The kitchen is back open at a South Florida assisted living facility following a Local 10 News investigation.

The Broward Health Department had ordered the kitchen at Pacifica Senior Living Sunrise shut after Local 10 exposed a rodent infestation in their kitchen.

Staff had been working to eliminate the problem for six weeks before residents and the health department were notified.

The facility was ordered to bring in food for its 153 residents while the problem was worked on.

Family members who have loved ones at that Pacifica location were outraged, saying they were never told and had to learn about the rodent issue on Local 10 News.

Pacifica Senior Living Sunrise also received an “Unsatisfactory” inspection last Friday after roaches were found in several residents’ rooms.

Local 10 News has learned inspectors were back at the facility based on a complaint and found the issues.

According to the inspection, roaches were found in 12 rooms and in several shared spaces known as “quads” between rooms.

The inspector also noted dirty floors in several rooms and a strong odor of urine in room 1216.

The kitchen had been shut for over a week before a re-inspection was held. The health department allowed them to re-open for breakfast Friday morning.