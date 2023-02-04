Mother searching for answers in sons unsolved murder

Tangie Arrington is desperate for clues in her son Andre Arrington’s July 2022 unsolved murder.

MIAMI – Tangie Arrington is desperate for clues in her son Andre Arrington’s July 2022 unsolved murder.

Arrington traveled from Texas to Miami not long into his stay he was mysteriously murdered.

“He was found deceased in a field in Miami,” Arrington said.

Police reported his body was found in the 200 block of NW 38th street in Miami, how he got there and why is unknown.

The police report said Andre was found by a person walking his dog.

His mother said there is little information about where her son may have been shortly before his murder and someone killed him before moving him to 38th street.

“He was shot and possibly his body was dumped there,” she said.

When Andrew was found, he had no identification on him.

Arrington, more than 1,000 miles away, is desperate for any clues to help solve her son’s case.

City of Miami police said the investigation is open and there have been no arrests. Andre is one of 30 open homicide cases in the city in 2022. No motive in his murder has been announced.

Anyone with helpful information can remain anonymous by calling Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477