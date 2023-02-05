WWII veteran honored on 100th birthday in Lighthouse Point

LIGHTHOUSE POINT, Fla. – A South Florida World War II veteran is celebrating a major milestone birthday.

Edith Vancheri turned 100 years old on Saturday.

Vancheri was formerly in the Army and served overseas in World War ll.

She was surprised by representatives of the Miami Dolphins, Miami Marlins and Florida Panthers at Papa’s Raw Bar in Lighthouse Point, which is her favorite restaurant.

A national championship girls volleyball team was also in attendance to give the Centenarian a customized jersey.

Women police officers and military personnel were in attendance for this important milestone.

To honor Vancheri’s trailblazing life, Broward County and the Military Women’s Memorial in Arlington also made a proclamation for “Edith Vancheri Day,” according to event organizers.

She was able to spend her special day with friends, family and an entire community that loves her.

Local 10 News would like to wish her a happy birthday and you can too in the comments section below.

Photos:

Edith receives customized jersey from the Miami Marlins on her 100th birthday. (WPLG)

Edith at Papa's Raw Bar, her favorite restaurant in Lighthouse Point (WPLG)