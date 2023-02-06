76º

BSO: 2, including estranged wife, arrested in murder of missing Tamarac man

Gianni Coto, 28, found dead in Indian River County, deputies say

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

28-year-old Gianni Coto (Broward Sheriff's Office)

TAMARAC, Fla. – A Tamarac woman and a Tennessee man are expected to be brought back to Broward County from out-of-state to face charges in the murder of a missing Tamarac man, the Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

Deputies reported Gianni Coto, 28, missing on Jan. 25.

BSO spokesperson Miranda Grossman said on Jan. 21, Coto went to the Tamarac home of his estranged wife, Trinity Bownes, 31, located in the 8900 block of Northwest 77th Court.

Grossman said the two got into an argument and, at some point, Coto was fatally stabbed.

Brandon Jenkins, 29, of Clarksville, Tennessee, was also involved in the incident, Grossman said. A sheriff’s office news release doesn’t specify the nature of his involvement.

Brandon Jenkins, 29. A mugshot was not immediately available for co-defendant Trinity Bownes. (Montgomery County, TN Sheriff's Office)

After the fatal stabbing, Coto’s remains were buried off State Road 60 in Indian River County and discovered on Jan. 30, according to BSO.

Clarksville Police Department officers arrested Jenkins on Friday, while Bownes turned herself in to authorities in San Joaquin County, California the next day, Grossman said.

Upon their return to South Florida, both are expected to face charges of first degree murder and tampering with evidence.

Both remained in custody out-of-state as of Monday afternoon.

