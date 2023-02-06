City of North Miami provides free tablets, internet to qualifying residents

City of North Miami provides free tablets and internet for residents through new program

NORTH MIAMI – North Miami is celebrating its 97th year and on Monday, city leaders were joined by the 5000 Role Models of Excellence to kick off a new city initiative, Nomi City Smart.

The new program provides up to 100,000 free tablets and internet service to qualifying North Miami residents, thanks to a new partnership with a wireless company working with the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program.

The free tablets will be distributed as long as supplies last. Applicants must prove their residency in North Miami to qualify for the program.

For more information about the program and how to apply, click on this link.