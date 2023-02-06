Hialeah man arrested in connection to deadly FHP shootout near Tampa

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – A Hialeah man has been arrested after a wild chase that ended with a Florida Highway Patrol trooper being shot.

The FHP said it all started early Saturday morning when a trooper came upon two men apparently stealing from a pickup truck on I-75.

The FHP said the men led troopers on a chase, during which they opened fire and hit a tanker truck.

The suspects finally bailed after troopers performed a PIT maneuver on their truck in Wesley Chapel. That’s about 45 minutes north of Tampa.

One of the suspects surrendered, but the FHP said the other man pulled out a gun and fired at one of the troopers who shot back. The suspect was shot and killed.

The trooper was airlifted to the hospital, where he remains with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, the FHP identified the second suspect as Yoandy Mora Perez, 38, from Hialeah.

Perez was arrested and charged with felony murder, fleeing and eluding, burglary and grand theft.

He is being held at the Pasco County Jail on $686,500 bail.