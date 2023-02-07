2 suspects arrested after stealing vehicles during wild pursuit in Hialeah, Doral, police say

DORAL, Fla. – Two suspects were arrested Monday after crashing a stolen truck in Hialeah and a woman’s SUV in Doral Monday afternoon, police say.

According to Doral police, an automated license plate reader picked up the stolen blue Ford F-250 as it drove on Northwest 87th Avenue from 12th Street.

Police said officers tried to stop the vehicle near Northwest 25th Street and 89th Court, but the suspects drove off, eventually crashing in the 1800 block of Northwest 82nd Avenue and bailing out of the pickup.

One witness told Local 10 News that one of the suspects exiting the car appeared to have a gun.

“I saw a guy jump out and a couple minutes later we heard gunshots,” he said.

They said at least one suspect ran into a parking lot and stole a woman’s white Honda Pilot.

Local 10 News spoke to the victim who said that she was checking the mail when she saw one of the suspects running towards her.

“This guy comes running and my car is there and on with the door closed and (then) he took my car, so I’m very concerned,” she said.

The suspects were later caught at an Olive Garden restaurant in the 1300 block of West 49th Street in Hialeah.

Police have not yet revealed the identity of the suspects.

No other information has been released.