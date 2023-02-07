Charge added for Miami-Dade inmate accused of masturbating in front of corrections officer

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade County inmate is now facing another charge after he masturbated in front of a female corrections officer on Monday, authorities said.

According to a police report, the incident occurred at the Metro West Detention Center, where Izak Lumpkin, 18, is being held on numerous charges, including burglary, grand theft of a vehicle, possession of a weapon while committing an offense and tampering with physical evidence.

He now faces an additional charge of lewd and lascivious exhibition at a correctional facility.

According to the report, Lumpkin was using the bathroom when the officer was conducting a security check.

The officer said she walked back to where Lumpkin was because she noticed he slipped off the toilet seat, but she then noticed that he was masturbating.

Police said the officer ordered Lumpkin to stop, but he continued to masturbate and told the officer, “Come get this d***.”

He ejaculated a short time later and told the officer, “Let me clean up first,” the report stated.

Police said Lumpkin was then removed from the restroom area.

As of Tuesday morning, he remained at the Metro West Detention Center.