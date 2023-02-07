Former Hialeah police officers accused of kidnapping, beating homeless man request bond

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two former Hialeah police officers accused of kidnapping and beating a homeless man while he was handcuffed appeared in court Tuesday to request bond.

According to authorities, the officers, 27-year-old Rafael Otano and 22-year-old Lorenzo Orfila were dispatched to a disturbance at Tres Conejitos Bakery, where they found 50-year-old Ortega Gutierrez, a homeless man who frequents the area.

On Jan. 26, prosecutors announced the arrests of Otano, Orfila and Hialeah business owner 46-year-old Ali Amin Saleh.

Video surveillance obtained by Local 10 News shows the officers putting Gutierrez in a police car.

Prosecutors said the officers kidnapped him, drove him to a remote location and beat him up.

Saleh is accused of coercing Gutierrez into signing an affidavit claiming he wasn’t beaten by the officers, with a promise of $1,200.

Juan Prietocofino, 51, is accused of notarizing the document without the victim’s presence or permission.

On Monday, Local 10 News learned that Prietocofino was also arrested and charged in the case and has since bonded out of jail.

Defense attorneys for both former officers told Local 10 News Tuesday that they thought the allegations were “fabricated” and “ridiculous.”

Defense attorneys got the chance to cross-examine the lead detective in the case to focus on Gutierrez’s credibility, criminal past and various statements.

According to court records, Gutierrez has had a lengthy record involving drugs and alcohol.

A judge will decide whether the trio would receive bond.

The state said they will be reviewing surveillance video, GPS data, pictures of injuries and Gutirrerez’s sworn testimony.

The hearing was expected to continue into Wednesday.