Fourth arrest made in Miami-Dade illegal street racing operation

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police have been working to nab those responsible for organizing illegal street races and “takeovers” throughout the county, and have made their fourth arrest in their operation, authorities announced Tuesday.

Kai Campbell, who turns 24 on Thursday, faces 19 counts of facilitating drag racing on a highway.

According to his arrest report, Campbell used a social media app to promote numerous takeover events in Miami-Dade and other Florida counties.

Police said he would send people addresses and locations for them to meet up and participate in illegal activities, “such as blocking intersections from public use and emergency vehicle access, so that cars can perform drifting, donuts and other stunts without interruption.”

Police said the group would scatter once officers arrived, but Campbell would send them another location through the app.

“Throughout the investigation, detectives have discovered that these events have led to criminal activity and in some cases, shootings and vehicle crashes resulting in property damage and loss of human life,” a news release from the police department stated.

According to authorities, their investigation into these illegal street races and takeovers began in December.

Three other men were arrested earlier this year on similar charges.