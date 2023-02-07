Miami-Dade PD: Gang member shoots at duo in broad daylight after argument at shopping plaza

Luis Alfredo Guanche, 30, is accused of shooting at two people in southwest Miami-Dade.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A known gang member and convicted felon was arrested Monday after he shot at two people last month following an argument at a shopping plaza in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

Luis Alfredo Guanche, 30, faces two counts of attempted murder and one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

According to his arrest report, the shooting occurred around 3:40 p.m. Jan. 23 after Guanche and one of the victims got into a “heated argument” at the Quail Roost Village shopping center, located at 12314 Quail Roost Drive.

Police said the victims were walking west on Quail Roost Drive a short time later when they saw Guanche emerge from the bushes while holding a gun.

The victims then walked to the opposite side of the street as one of the victims called 911.

According to authorities, Guanche fired a single shot at the duo, but didn’t strike either of them.

The victims then ran to the Shoppes at Quail Roost shopping center to wait for police.

Police said both victims identified the suspect in a photo lineup.

According to authorities, Guanche is a documented gang member and convicted felon.

Police said he invoked his right not to speak with detectives unless he had an attorney present.

Further details about the initial argument were not revealed in the arrest report.