Miami-Dade police respond to barricaded suspect involved in possible domestic dispute

Police investigating after receiving calls of a barricaded suspect in Miami-Dade County.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police responded to a home in northwest Miami-Dade Tuesday after receiving calls of a barricaded suspect that was possibly involved in a domestic dispute.

Miami-Dade police said they received calls about a dispute at a home near the 1000 block of Northwest 113th Terrace in the Pinewood area.

According to MDPD, the parties involved are possibly a couple or romantically involved.

Sky 10 flew over the scene where there was a heavy police presence.

Police have not said how many people are in the home at this time.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story.