74º

LIVE

Local News

Miami-Dade police respond to barricaded suspect involved in possible domestic dispute

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Miami
Police investigating after receiving calls of a barricaded suspect in Miami-Dade County. (WPLG)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police responded to a home in northwest Miami-Dade Tuesday after receiving calls of a barricaded suspect that was possibly involved in a domestic dispute.

Miami-Dade police said they received calls about a dispute at a home near the 1000 block of Northwest 113th Terrace in the Pinewood area.

According to MDPD, the parties involved are possibly a couple or romantically involved.

Sky 10 flew over the scene where there was a heavy police presence.

Police have not said how many people are in the home at this time.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ryan Mackey is our newest digital journalist at WPLG. He is New York born and South Florida raised.

email