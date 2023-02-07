Miami-Dade police respond to barricaded suspect involved in possible domestic dispute

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police responded to a home in northwest Miami-Dade Tuesday after receiving calls of a barricaded suspect that was possibly involved in a domestic dispute.
Miami-Dade police said they received calls about a dispute at a home near the 1000 block of Northwest 113th Terrace in the Pinewood area.
According to MDPD, the parties involved are possibly a couple or romantically involved.
Sky 10 flew over the scene where there was a heavy police presence.
Police have not said how many people are in the home at this time.
No other information has been released.
This is a developing story.