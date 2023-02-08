Arrest made after student shot outside Miami Gardens high school

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – An arrest has been made after an 18-year-old student was shot Monday outside Miami Norland Senior High School in Miami Gardens, school district officials announced Tuesday night.

“Thanks to a swift and thorough investigation by the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department in collaboration with the City of Miami Gardens Police Department, a subject has been arrested and will be charged accordingly,” a statement from Miami-Dade County Public Schools read.

Law enforcement sources told Local 10 News the situation began as an argument Monday afternoon, after which the victim walked away and was shot by another person.

The victim then fell onto the sidewalk.

“It’s sad and it’s heartbreaking to know that somebody got shot in the area of two schools,” parent Chimere Jackson said.

Some students also spoke to Local 10 News Tuesday, describing the sound of the gunshots.

“It was just loud,” Lavari Washington said. “I was praying -- praying that nothing happened to me and my sister.”

“We ran to the building -- the nearest building,” another student added.

The victim was airlifted to a nearby hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

The suspect’s age and identity have not yet been released.