BSO: 15-year-old girl found safe and unharmed in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit have located a 15-year-old missing from Lauderdale Lakes.
According to investigators, Ja’lisiah Henderson was found safe and unharmed.
According to authorities, she was last seen around 2:40 p.m. Thursday near the 3000 block of Northwest 41st Street.
