74º

Local News

BSO: 15-year-old girl found safe and unharmed in Lauderdale Lakes

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

Tags: Lauderdale Lakes, Broward County
15-year-old Ja’lisiah Henderson. (Broward Sheriff's Office)

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit have located a 15-year-old missing from Lauderdale Lakes.

According to investigators, Ja’lisiah Henderson was found safe and unharmed.

According to authorities, she was last seen around 2:40 p.m. Thursday near the 3000 block of Northwest 41st Street.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ryan Mackey is our newest digital journalist at WPLG. He is New York born and South Florida raised.

email