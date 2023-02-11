1 dead in crash in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating after one person was killed in a car crash in northwest Miami-Dade Friday night.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. along Northwest 27th Avenue and 111th Street, across from the Miami-Dade College’s north campus.

According to Local 10 News reporter Trent Kelly, an officer confirmed at least one person died in the crash.

Miami-Dade police were seen blocking off the street where the crash occurred.

Police have not said how many vehicles were involved in the crash, but it appeared that officers were attending to two wrecked vehicles that remained at the scene.

Local 10 News has reached out to authorities to confirm if someone was trapped inside one of the vehicles involved but has not yet heard back.

No other information has been revealed.

This is a developing story.