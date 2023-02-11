1 killed during 2-vehicle crash in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police are investigating after a person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Pembroke Pines early Saturday morning.

It happened around 5 a.m. near Northbound US-27 and Pines Blvd.

According to authorities, a vehicle struck the rear of a truck that was stopped for a red light at Johnson Street.

Authorities said the driver of the vehicle died as a result of their injuries.

According to Investigators, speed was determined to be a factor in the crash.

Police temporarily shut down the lanes between Northbound US-27 and Pines Blvd, but they are now back open.

Authorities have not yet identified the victim that died in the crash.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

No other information has been released.