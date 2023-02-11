FHP: Driver dies after vehicle goes into barrier wall during wrong-way crash on I-95

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities are investigating after a 57-year-old man died after driving into a barrier wall during a wrong-way crash on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale early Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened around 2:50 a.m. approximately a quarter mile north of the Sunrise Blvd overpass on I-95.

According to Lt. Indiana Miranda, an FHP spokesperson, the man was driving a 2003 silver Dodge Grand Caravan when he was traveling the wrong way going north on southbound I-95 upon the inside paved travel lane.

Authorities said he was driving the wrong way and veered to the right when he entered a closed-off construction area and collided with the end of a concrete traffic barrier wall.

Miranda said the man’s vehicle came to final rest facing north with its front end embedded in the barrier wall end.

According to FHP, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue transported the man to Broward Health Medical Center where he died due to his injuries.

Authorities have not identified the victim involved in the crash.

No other information has been released.