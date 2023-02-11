Florida DOH: Broward COVID rate at 11.6 percent, Miami-Dade at 12.1 percent

MIAMI, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health released its weekly situation report on Friday, Feb. 10, for the previous week from Jan. 27 to Feb. 2.

According to statistics, the DOH reported that in Broward County 1,546 cases of COVID were counted for a new case positivity rate of 11.6 percent, while Miami-Dade County reported 3,560 cases in the same week for a new case positivity rate of 12.1 percent.

The percentage rates place both Broward and Miami-Dade counties’ community level of risk at medium. Less than 10 percent is considered low, greater or equal to 15 percent is considered high.

In the state of Florida, there were 69 deaths reported with 18,819 COVID cases reported with a new case positivity rate of 12.3 percent.

Since the state began keeping statistics on COVID-19 on March 1, 2020, 7,440,322 cases of COVID have been reported in Florida with 85,710 deaths recorded due to COVID. 66,004 of those deaths were in people ages 65 years or older.

In Florida, data shows that 16,121,624 people were vaccinated in the state with 2,215,790 receiving a first dose, and 7,764,575 completing the series. The number of people who received an additional or booster dose was 6,141,259.

The Biden Administration has announced that the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency (PHE) and COVID-19 National Emergency (NE) will expire May 11, 2023.