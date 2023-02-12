Nonprofit holds event honoring wrongfully convicted people who have since been exonerated

PLANTATION, Fla. – The Innocence Project held an event Saturday, honoring those who have been given a second chance at life.

The non-profit justice organization uses new technology to help exonerate people who have been wrongfully convicted.

At an event in Plantation, The Innocent Project highlighted some of the people they have helped post-prison.

“My mother told me don’t give up. She ended up passing,” said Nathan Myers, who was wrongfully convicted. “I lost my whole family. My mother, sister, brother, daddy, grandma, granddaddy, uncle, aunties.”

As of last week, The Innocence Project has helped 29 people rebuild their lives post-prison.