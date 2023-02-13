Police: Man sets his father’s party rental trucks on fire in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – A 24-year-old man was arrested earlier this month after he set his own father’s party rental trucks on fire in Hialeah, authorities said.

Pedro Rojas Jr., of Miami, was arrested Feb. 4 on a second-degree arson charge.

Surveillance video obtained Monday by Local 10 News captured the crime that occurred Jan. 16 outside San Pedro Party Rental, located at 2285 W. 80th St.

The video shows a man, identified by police as Rojas, wearing a dark-colored hoodie, black shorts and white sandals, carrying a red gasoline container and approaching two box trucks that were parked outside the business.

According to his arrest report, Rojas poured gasoline onto the hoods of both trucks and then lit a match, throwing it onto one of the hoods.

The video shows both trucks immediately going up in flames as the arsonist leaves the area.

According to police, the victim reviewed the surveillance video and recognized the arsonist as his son.

Hialeah police said the victim told detectives that his son had also vandalized his home and his vehicles that were parked in his driveway on New Year’s Day.

Police said surveillance video taken from the victim’s home clearly shows Rojas committing the crime.

According to his arrest report, officers located Rojas earlier this month at Larkin Community Hospital. His statement to detectives was redacted from the publicly released arrest report.

A motive for the crime remains unclear.