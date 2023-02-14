1 airlifted to hospital after fiery crash on Palmetto Expressway

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – One person was airlifted to a hospital Tuesday morning following a fiery crash involving multiple vehicles on the Palmetto Expressway near Interstate 75, authorities confirmed.

Sky 10 was over the southbound lanes of the highway shortly after 10:30 a.m. as three vehicles appeared to be charred.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed that they were airlifting one victim to a hospital. The extent of the victim’s injuries was not immediately released.

Sky 10 over the scene of one person being airlifted to a hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on the Palmetto Expressway. (WPLG)

Southbound lanes remain blocked in the area.

No other details were immediately released.