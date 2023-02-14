2 injured after stolen truck crashes into Little Havana home

LITTLE HAVANA, Fla. – Police are investigating after two people were injured when a stolen truck crashed into a Little Havana home Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said the truck hit a white Nissan and then slammed into a home near the 600 block of northwest 18th Avenue, just south of the Dolphins Expressway.

Local 10 News was told that a family of five, including a 1-year-old baby, live inside of the home.

Kety Brito told Local 10 News’ Christian De La Rosa how the truck collided into the wall next to her daughter’s crib while the baby was still inside.

She said she grabbed the baby as debris was falling.

The child made it out unharmed.

Officials said the driver of the truck was trapped after the crash and rescue crews had to extricate him from the vehicle.

According to Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll Jr., the driver of the white Nissan was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder’s Trauma Center and the driver of the white vehicle was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Former University of Miami wide receiver Ahmmon Richards said the truck was stolen from his College Hunks Moving and Junk Removal business about a mile away from the crash scene.

Authorities said that none of the victims that live inside the home, including the 1-year-old baby, were injured during the crash.

According to Carroll, the driver who was inside the truck was transported to the hospital after leaving a trail of destruction behind, putting many lives at risk.

“That’s what really bothered me,” said Richards. “The truck is fixable and all that type of stuff but if someone dies, you can’t bring them back.”

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue told Local 10 News that the house was deemed unsafe.