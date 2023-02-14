Coast Guard repatriates 19 migrants to Cuba, officials say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The U.S. Coast Guard repatriated 19 migrants to Cuba Tuesday, officials said.

According to Coast Guard officials, Cutter Issac Mayo’s crew spotted one “makeshift vessel” and intercepted the boat. They did not disclose where the migrants were discovered.

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted 5,590 Cubans migrants compared to:

6,182 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2022

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

According to officials, “once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.”

Authorities are urging people not to make the dangerous journey across the seas.