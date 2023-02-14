Coast Guard repatriates 19 migrants to Cuba, officials say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The U.S. Coast Guard repatriated 19 migrants to Cuba Tuesday, officials said.
According to Coast Guard officials, Cutter Issac Mayo’s crew spotted one “makeshift vessel” and intercepted the boat. They did not disclose where the migrants were discovered.
Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted 5,590 Cubans migrants compared to:
- 6,182 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2022
- 838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021
- 49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020
- 313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019
- 259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018
- 1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017
- 5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016
According to officials, “once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.”
Authorities are urging people not to make the dangerous journey across the seas.
#Breaking @USCG Cutter Issac Mayo's crew repatriated 19 Cubans to Cuba, Tuesday.— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 14, 2023
Taking to the sea on makeshift vessels is dangerous and the chance for loss of life is great.
Since Oct. 1, 2022 #USCG crews interdicted 5,590 Cubans at sea. @USEmbCuba #DontTakeToTheSea pic.twitter.com/1HwNyGVUZ8