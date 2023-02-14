Doral police arrest pair accused of stealing car, stashing crystal meth in diaper bag

Jandry Placeres, 31 and Karla Martinez Atencio, 25, are facing multiple charges that include drug trafficking, child neglect and automobile theft.

DORAL, Fla. – Doral police arrested a man and woman Monday after the pair were accused of stealing a car and then stashing meth in a diaper bag, the agency announced Tuesday.

Jandry Placeres, 31, is facing charges of drug trafficking, child neglect, resisting an officer without violence, automobile theft and driving with a suspended license.

Karla Martinez Atencio, 25, is facing charges of drug trafficking, child neglect and automobile theft.

According to police, Placeres was seen driving a stolen vehicle with Atencio and her 14-month-old child inside.

After conducting a search of both suspects and the stolen vehicle, authorities said they found 42 grams of crystal methamphetamine in Atencio’s possession, which was kept in her child’s diaper bag.

The pair were arrested and taken to a nearby jail.

Doral police are urging anyone with information on either suspect to call them at 305-593-6699.