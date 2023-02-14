WATCH LIVE: XXXTentacion murder trial continues

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Testimony in the murder trial of three men accused of killing South Florida rapper XXXTentacion continued at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday.

Detectives arrested Trayvon Newsome, 24, Dedrick Williams, 26, Robert Allen, 26, and Michael Boatwright, 28, for the murder, but only Allen pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and is a witness in the case. The others are going to trial.

Detectives say the group ambushed and robbed the rapper, whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy, shortly before 4 p.m., on June 18, 2018, outside of RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach.

An attorney for the rapper Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, was in the courtroom on Monday, arguing the world-famous artist should not be forced to appear for a deposition.

When the murder happened back in 2018, XXXTentaction’s fans wondered if the killing had something to do with a conflict he had with Drake or another group, Migos.

“At this point you have a cooperating witness that corroborates that Mr. Graham has nothing to do with this case,” said Drake’s attorney Brad Cohen. “Mr. Graham is not listed in any report. Mr Graham I don’t believe has been discussed whatsoever in this case to my knowledge other than rumor and innuendo.”

The judge essentially said Drake and his attorney should work with defense attorneys to set up a deposition about his involvement, or lack thereof.

