Man accused of head-butting, threatening to kill deputies in Florida Keys

MARATHON, Fla. – A 41-year-old man from Marathon was arrested early Wednesday morning after he assaulted deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, authorities said.

According to Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for the agency, Joshua William Stanley was found sleeping in a bush near 53rd Street in Marathon just after 3:30 a.m.

He said Stanley had a warrant out for failure to appear in court.

Deputies detained Stanley but then took him to Fishermen’s Hospital after Stanley injured his head by banging it against a patrol car partition, Linhardt said.

According to Linhardt, Stanley also hit, kicked and head-butted deputies as they tried to take him from the car into the hospital and back.

Stanley is also accused of threatening to kill the deputies.

He faces charges of battery on a law enforcement official, resisting arrest, intimidation and making threats.