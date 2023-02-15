Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on ‘secure code’ due to suspicious phone call

PARKLAND, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a “suspicious phone call” received by the agency Wednesday that led to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School being placed on a “secure code,” school district officials confirmed.

The suspicious call comes a day after schools across Broward County honored the 17 victims killed in the 2018 Valentine’s Day shooting at the school in Parkland.

A message sent to parents stated that no one is permitted on or off campus at this time and there is an additional police presence on campus.

No other details were immediately released.