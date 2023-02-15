Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava provides update on Doral waste-to-energy facility fire

MIAMI – A fire at a waste-to-energy facility in Doral continued burning Wednesday, three days after initially igniting and casting large plumes of smoke into the air.

The Covanta Energy plant is where the fire erupted on Sunday.

It is located near the intersection of Northwest 74th Street and 97th Avenue in Doral.

On Wednesday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava held a press conference, along with several city and county officials, to update the public on the status of the fire.

The press conference was scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. and a recording will be available at the bottom of this page.

Authorities said Tuesday over 100 firefighters have been working around the clock since Sunday afternoon.

Officials warned residents and anyone in the area to keep their windows closed due to the heavy smoke.

Road closures remain in place as firefighters continue to battle the blaze, and drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

WATCH THE PRESS CONFERENCE: