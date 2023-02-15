Miami International Boat Show expects more than 100,000 visitors

MIAMI – The 2023 Miami International Boat Show reopened on Wednesday with exhibits in Miami and Miami Beach through Sunday.

With more than 1,000 vendors at the Miami Beach Convention Center, the event’s organizers expect more than 100,000 visitors from approximately 35 countries around the world.

The Miami Beach Convention Center is going to be one of many venues that will be displaying vessels of all varieties at the event.

Another venue where visitors can view boats on land is Pride Park.

Attendees like Bob Macleod said he’s in the market for a new boat as he laid eyes on the 27 Scout LXF.

“Most of our boating in Miami Beach is just kind of hanging out and this is a little wider and longer (with) more features,” said Macleod.

Eileen Taff and Dianne Schlegel told Local 10 News reporter Joseph Ojo that they are more into the smaller boats and traveled all the way from Pennsylvania for the event.

“There’s a lot of space -- you can walk around, you can have pets on it, you can relax (and) the kids can jump off of it,” said Taff. “Everything about it is family-friendly (and) the options are endless.”

From large yachts to 21-foot vessels, the showroom is even stacked with different accessories for when out on the water.

According to event organizers, the boat show is expected to generate an estimated $1.34 billion over the next five days for the state.

Ticket buyers can also support a great cause with donations going towards raising awareness and supporting the mission to preserve Biscayne Bay.

